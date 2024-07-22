Raveena Tandon drops PICS with her ‘friends and family’ from Europe vacations ft. Rasha Thadani, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari

Summers are all about good blue lagoons at some beautiful sights that help us with peace and tranquility. Raveena Tandon is making sure she enjoys the same and the pictures ahead are proof of it. The actress was recently exploring the best of Europe along with her daughter Rasha Thadani and some good old friends.

A look at Raveena Tandon’s catch-up with ‘old and new’ friends

In a carousel dropped by her, the Mohra star can be seen seemingly enjoying a house party with several notable faces including her daughter, actresses Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, and journalist Shalini Sharma among others. Raveena captioned the post, “The week that was! With #friendsandfamily .. cannot be better than to be surrounded with love! To old friends and New!”

Check out Raveena’s La Familia here:-

Raveena Tandon explores the ruins of Pompeii during her Europe vacation

On July 21st, the Dilwale actress shared several pictures and videos from her expedition to the city of Pompeii which is entombed with ashes. Making notes of its sad history, Raveena Tandon in her long note exclaimed that when mother nature strikes, humanity is helpless.

Her caption further read, “To walk amongst the ruins and the museum, the sense of being just so fragile against the powers of nature and the universe, and still man thinks he’s all-powerful.” A few days ago, Raveena also dropped glimpses of her time in Budapest and a reel from her beach time where she looked no less than a mermaid. Check out here:-

On the work front

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Patna Shuklla which was a legal drama directed by Vivek Budakoti. Available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, it also starred Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and among others. She will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to The Jungle.

It has an ensemble also starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara among others.

Raveena also has Ghudchadi in her kitty.

