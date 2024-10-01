Meet actor who started his career in 80s, signed 75 films at the age of 21, wanted to buy 100 auto rickshaws after success since he didn't know what to do with money

There have been several superstars in Hindi cinema who have entertained the audience for decades. The late actor Rajesh Khanna is regarded as the first superstar of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who continues to rule the Hindi film industry to this day.

Stardom may come and go, but how an actor is celebrated after their success matters the most. And Govinda is a true example of how he has remained No.1 among his fans despite not actively working in Bollywood.

Govinda started his acting career in the 1980s. His first release was Love 86, followed by Ilzaam which hit the screens around the same time, i.e. February 1986. During his initial career in Hindi cinema, Govinda signed 75 films while he was 21 years old. He left 25 projects after receiving advice from the late 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar.

While the actor of Hero No.1 was worried about dropping films because he had already received the signing amount for them, Kumar convinced him and the Love 86 star ended up agreeing to his advice. Govinda shared this anecdote during his earlier conversation with Maniesh Paul. Govinda once didn't sleep for 16 days as he was continuously working for over two weeks on film sets.

Back in 2014, Govinda and his brother Kirti Kumar graced Vinay Pathak's chat show Har Ghar Kucch Kehta Hai. On the show, it was revealed that the superstar earned so much in his initial career that he didn't know what to do with the money.

Govinda's brother Kirti spilled the beans about the time by saying that the actor once suggested that he should buy 100 auto rickshaws. Later, the Coolie No.1 actor also wanted to buy 100 trucks after he became a star.

Govinda recently suffered a leg injury after his revolver accidentally misfired a gunshot at his foot. He is stable and receiving treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

After working in action movies, Govinda reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 90s. He is best known for movies like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No.1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more. His other movies include Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Happy Ending and others.

