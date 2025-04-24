Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s BTS pics from set will take your excitement for rom-com up a notch

Param Sundari marks the first collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The duo has been shooting for their upcoming film over the past few months. Now, some behind-the-scenes pictures of Sid and Janhvi from the set have surfaced on the internet. The glimpses promise to take your excitement for the rom-com up a notch.

On April 22, 2025, Brinda Parameshwar, a choreographer on the film Param Sundari, took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes visuals from a forest location. Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a saree, while Sidharth Malhotra wore a shirt and pants.

In the first picture, they were seen listening to the choreographer’s instructions. In the other photos, it looked like they were practicing a romantic scene as Sid leaned towards his co-star. The film’s director, Tushar Jalota, was also present in the snapshots.

In the caption, the choreographer shared her experience working with the lead pair. She said, “Happy to have worked on the film Param Sundari starring @sidmalhotra and @janhvikapoor. You both were incredibly dedicated, hardworking and full of energy through the shoot.”

Have a look at Param Sundari’s BTS pics:

Expressing her gratitude to the director, she stated, “Thank you @tusharjalota for giving me this opportunity to be a part of this wonderful film. He’s so hardworking and dedicated that he won’t even eat before the shoot. He’s completely focused on giving his best.”

She added, “Thank you @santha_dop your a stunning DOP. You work at an impressive pace and your shots are always visually stunning and rich in detail. Thank you my team @prashannababu89 and @nithilarb. Thank you @maddockfilms.”

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Love u Brinda mam.” Netizens were also left excited with the BTS shots of the fresh onscreen couple. One person said, “Sid and Janhvi looks like exciting pair.. waiting to see your creativity through them,” while another wrote, “Can't wait for Param Sundari.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romantic comedy presented by Dinesh Vijan. It arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

