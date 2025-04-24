Heads of State Trailer: Netizens are mighty impressed by Desi girl; say, ‘Priyanka Chopra nails it, when it comes to action’

Priyanka Chopra stands out in the high-octane trailer of her upcoming film, Heads of State, unveiled by the makers on April 23, 2025. In this Prime Video production, she takes on the role of a sharp and skilled MI6 agent tasked with unraveling a global conspiracy. Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Priyanka nails it when it comes to action.” A second fan said, “The desi girl Priyanka is killing it."

The trailer kicks off with a string of unexpected and darkly humorous incidents, as the U.S. President, portrayed by John Cena, and the UK Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba, discover they’re entangled in a larger plot when their flight comes under attack mid-air.

Though they manage to survive, the two leaders are forced to put their differences aside and join forces to prevent a global catastrophe—an outcome that hinges entirely on their ability to cooperate.

Here, Priyanka makes her entry as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who says, “A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location of this continent.”

She effortlessly takes down a group of masked assailants and calmly declares that there’s no backup coming, urging her reluctant allies to get moving and figure out how to cooperate without delay.

Netizens were quick to react to Priyanka's role and shared:

One fan wrote, "No backup needed! @priyankachopra shines in the epic #HeadsOfState trailer with @WWE's @JohnCena & #idriselba !Action-packed & thrilling! Coming to @PrimeVideoIN #PriyankaChopra #JohnCena #headsofstateonprime."

Another tweet read, "Kick*ss @priyankachopra Heads of State – Official Trailer | Prime Video India | Releasing on 2nd July 2025."

One person wrote, "Let’s gooo !! Priyanka in an action thriller with Idris and John !! Say less, This cast is unreal July 2 can’t come soon enough !!!#HeadsOfState #PriyankaChopra #IdrisElba #JohnCena #PrimeVideo."

One user shared, "Yayayayayyayayyayayayaya Finally Priyanka Chopra's new movie Heads of State's trailer is out!!!!! Her new Hollywood movie."

Heads of State premieres globally on Prime Video on July 2. It will be dubbed in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

