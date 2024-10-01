Govinda Bullet Injury: Lock of actor's revolver that misfired was partially broken? REPORT

Govinda's fans woke up to the news of his accidental misfiring from his licensed revolver that injured his leg on Tuesday. The celebrated actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his gunshot injury. Reportedly, the Hero No.1 actor was cleaning his closet at his home when the incident took place. If the latest report is to be believed, a part of Govinda's gun lock was partially broken.

Quoting IANS, Midday shared the new development of Govinda's recent bullet injury. The report suggests that Govinda suffered his leg injury as a small part of the lock of his gun was broken. Reportedly, there were six bullets loaded in the revolver out of which one misfired into his foot. Govinda was rushed to the Juhu hospital immediately.

Govinda has been stable after his surgery at the hospital after the doctors successfully removed the bullet from his leg. As per the doctors, the actor-politician will kept in observation for some time before he is discharged from the hospital.

Earlier today, Govinda issued an audio statement while informing his fans about his health update after the leg injury. In his statement, the actor shared that he was shot, however, the bullet has been removed. Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde shared the audio message with the media.

Reportedly, Govinda was preparing to depart for Kolkata this morning. The incident occurred at 4:45 am on October 1, 2024. The Coolie No.1 star is currently receiving treatment at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai.

On the work front, Govinda started his career in the 1980s era. He is best known for his collaboration with director David Dhawan in several movies of the Hindi cinema. The actor has worked in movies like Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Partner, Aankhen, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Dulhe Raja, and more.

His other movies include Bhagam Bhag, Happy Ending, Salaam-E-Ishq, Holiday, Life Partner, and others. Govinda last worked in the 2019 film, Rangeela Raja.

On the personal front, Govinda is married to Sunita Ahuja. The couple has two children, a daughter Tina Ahuja and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

