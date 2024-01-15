Merry Christmas: Ayushmann Khurrana heaps praise on Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer; ‘Stayed with me’

The Sriram Raghavan’s long awaited directorial Merry Christmas was released earlier this week. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi marks the first collaboration between both the leads. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving inundated love from fans and industry colleagues alike. While the unwavering support has been extended by several Bollywood celebs on social media, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also hailed the film in his recent Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana is impressed by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

A while back, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories to express his reflections on the film. The actor dropped the film’s poster and lauded the entire team of Merry Christmas. He shared the poster and wrote the text alongside which reads, “It’s been three days and it has stayed with me. Merry Christmas in January everyone (accompanied by a red heart emoji).

He also added a clap GIF alongside the post and tagged the entire team of the film including Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak.

It is worth mentioning that Ayushmann Khurrana and the director Sriram Raghavan had collaborated in 2018 for the National Award-winning film, Andhadhun.

Anurag Kashyap hails Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas

It was just yesterday that renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also penned a long note heaping praises on the fresh release, Merry Christmas. Sharing the posters of the film, he had expressed, “Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve.”

“He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off. Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it . Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot . @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani . Great to see you making this happen . And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life,” he further added.

Merry Christmas grew by around 40 percent from the first day after a slow start of just over 2 crores. With a Saturday of around Rs 2.75 - 2.95 crores, the two-day total of the romantic thriller is Rs 5 crores.

