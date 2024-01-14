Vivek Oberoi says Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga reminds him of Ram Gopal Varma; wishes to work with him

Vivek Oberoi is currently gearing up for the release of his next web show, Indian Police Force. The show, marking the OTT directorial debut of Rohit Shetty, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

As the show's release approaches, the whole team is occupied with promoting it. In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and shared his desire to collaborate with him.

Vivek Oberoi says Sandeep Reddy Vanga reminds him of Ram Gopal Varma

Vivek Oberoi heaped praises on Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and expressed his wish to work with him one day. He also called Vanga someone "who thinks out of the box.” While speaking to PTI, Vivek admitted that the director reminds him of director Ram Gopal Varma, who introduced the actor to Bollywood with the 2002 gangster drama, Company.

"He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, 'I have this role for you', I'll be like, 'Count me in'. I want to be directed by a person who thinks out of the box. It reminds me of what Ramu ji (Varma) used to be," stated the actor.

Vivek Oberoi's views on Animal facing criticism

Animal, even though it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies in 2023, created a huge stir due to accusations of promoting misogyny and excessive violence. In response to the backlash, the actor expressed his view that “artists, crazy people, and maverick thinkers" often face criticism for their creations. The Indian Police Force actor, considering himself a creative individual, stated that he does not believe in judging others based on a fixed "moral compass" since moral standards can change over time. He highlighted an example of how women were once criticized for not covering their heads.

"If you are a professional working where other men were involved, you would receive flak. So, things change, and the moral compass shifts... As an artist, you cannot have boundaries. You have to see things from an artistic perspective," he remarked.

Vivek Oberoi on his father Suresh Oberoi being a part of Animal

Furthermore, Vivek Oberoi also talked about his father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi who was seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather. He recalled Vanga telling his father, who was also a part of Kabir Singh, ‘You are my lucky charm’ and insisted he feature in Animal. He also stated that his father was elated to work with the director on set.

He also lauded Ranbir Kapoor for making his father ‘so comfortable’ and expressed that he has a ‘whole sense of respect and values’ stating that one wants to be with people who make you feel nice. “Dad is so excited, he is getting so many offers,” he shared.

In conclusion, he also applauded his father. Calling him a ‘fine actor’, Vivek mentioned that his father has been ahead of his time and has been doing natural performances even when the melodramatic tone was prevalent in the 80s.

