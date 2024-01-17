Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif drops PICS as team celebrates Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, 20 years of Ek Hasina Thi

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas released in theatres a few days ago, and has been receiving great reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and others. Recently, the film’s team got together to celebrate three special occasions- Vijay Sethupathi and Ramesh Taurani’s birthdays, as well as 20 years of Sriram Raghavan’s directorial debut film Ek Hasina Thi!

Merry Christmas team Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor celebrate three special occasions

Vijay Stehupathi celebrates his birthday on 16th January, while Merry Christmas producer Ramesh Taurani is celebrating his birthday today. Meanwhile, yesterday also marked 20 years since the release of Sriram Raghavan’s first film Ek Hasina Thi. On Wednesday afternoon, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from last night, wherein the team can be seen celebrating all three special occasions.

In the first picture, Katrina Kaif is seen posing with director Sriram Raghavan, while another picture shows Vijay Sethupathi with them. The last picture shows Sanjay Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Two delicious cakes are placed on the table. “Celebrating all the love you have given to #merrychristmas , @actorvijaysethupathi birthday , Sriram sir 20 th year from his first,” read Katrina’s caption.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor also shared a group picture that shows the team of Merry Christmas happily posing together. “About last night , Happy birthday @actorvijaysethupathi @rameshtaurani , 20 years of Ek Hasina thi , #celebration #merrychristmas #ekhasinathi,” read his caption.

Ek Hasina Thi released on 16th January, 2004, and starred Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, it was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It is hailed as one of the best works of the lead cast, as well as Sriram Raghavan.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles was filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both versions.

