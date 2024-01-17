Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas to get sequel? Helmer Sriram Raghavan breaks silence

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas was released in theatres on January 12. Led by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the mystery thriller film is being received well by the audience. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared his plans to come up with a sequel of the film. Read on to know more.

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Merry Christmas sequel

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi finally joined hands for Sriram Raghavan’s mystery thriller film Merry Christmas. Amid all the appreciation that the feature film is receiving, the director shared his plans for coming up with a second part of it. While talking to India Today, the filmmaker said, “No, I planned this as a small movie and let it be there only. I think of what will happen but will it be dramatically interesting? Is it worth showing or is it best to be left with the feeling that it’s a Christmas special and what you feel is more important and that is something that needs to stay.”

Sriram Raghavan shared his experience of working with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

During an interaction with India Today, Sriram Raghavan opened up about the work ethics of his actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Talking about the Tiger 3 star, he said that Katrina is an extremely hardworking actor. “She is meticulous and will chew your brain talking about the hows and whys of the scene,” he said adding that Vijay, on the other hand, is the opposite.

According to Raghavan, Vijay Sethupathi would come up with suggestions about how his character could say something differently or react, and he is welcoming of such inputs. He further added that Katrina initially disliked it when Vijay introduced new elements, as she came to the set prepared for what was previously discussed. But, as they moved forward, they discovered a middle ground, and a mutual understanding developed between them which was magical.

Talking more about Katrina Kaif, he added that there is more to her skills than being glamourous and grooving to peppy songs. Therefore, in order to showcase her talent, he did not shoot with too many cuts and rather had her perform seamlessly. “We didn't want the performance to be created in the editing room. You will surely discover a new side of Katrina in the film,” he had said.

Sriram Raghavan said Vijay Sethupathi was not his initial preference for Merry Christmas

While Vijay Sethupathi has impressed cinephiles with his acting in the movie, he wasn’t the director’s preferred choice. Sharing more about it, Raghavan said, “Vijay, as I have already shared, was not my first choice. When I saw his film '96', I just fell in love with him and wanted him. My team too was quite surprised and that gave me the impetus that this casting would be interesting.”

Sriram Raghavan shared his plans to come up with the sequel of Andhadhun

Sriram Raghavan is credited for movies like Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Ek Hasina Thi. Hence, when he was asked if he was thinking of coming up with a sequel of the movies, he said that he doesn’t know as of now. However, his Andhadun producer would be very happy as it would open better and make more money. “But that can never be the criteria to make films,” he divulged adding that if he gets a ‘real crazy story’, he might make Andhadun 2 with a new story and maybe just one scene from the first part.

