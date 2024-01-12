Mira Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter turn cheerleaders for Shahid Kapoor dancing on Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

The first track from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s much anticipated movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released just a couple of hours back. In the song titled, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Shahid is seen setting the dance floors ablaze after such a long time with his infectious and energetic dance moves. While fans are already going gaga over the same, the proud brother and wife, Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also sent their love to the actor on social media.

Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter gush over Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

On January 12, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and reacted to her husband, Shahid Kapoor’s energetic dance number, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The proud wife shared the video clip of the song and added a ‘whoop whoop’ gif alongside as she reacted to the song.

The loving brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also shared his enthusiasm and joy over the track. He also shared the track on his Instagram stories and wrote, “HELL YESS!!! Don’t remember the last time I had so much fun watching a song (accompanied by a wink emoji) and tagged the lead stars of the film, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Talking about the dance number, the song is undeniably promising to rule the musical charts and become a go-to track for every celebration. The vibrant beats have been added by Tanishk Bagchi while Romy and Tanishk have given the vocals to the song, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat.

The music composer and singer, Tanishk Bagchi expressed his excitement as he stated “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid’s infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song... can’t wait to see people groove to this one!”

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The long awaited film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. A Maddock Film's production, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The trailer is scheduled to release on January 18 while the romantic entertainer will hit the theatres this Valentine’s week i.e. on February 9, 2024.

