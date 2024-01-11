Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Akshay Kumar beats Mumbai traffic by travelling in metro; fans are impressed; WATCH

Akshay Kumar has successfully balanced his career by starring in both commercial and socially relevant films. Besides his acting prowess, he is also known for his disciplined and down-to-earth lifestyle.

Despite being a highly sought-after star, he pleasantly surprised his fans by choosing to travel in a Mumbai metro instead of his luxurious car. This incident has gained immense popularity on the internet, with the video going viral.

Akshay Kumar skips swanky ride and travels in Mumbai metro

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Akshay Kumar caused quite a stir on the internet when a video of him traveling in the Mumbai metro went viral. The video, which is all over social media, shows him sporting a cool all-black outfit with white sneakers and a matching cap. To keep a low profile, he even wore a white mask. In the video, he can be seen engrossed in a conversation with a friend as they both sit comfortably.

Khiladi Kumar rocked a sleek black jacket and matching jogger pants for his ride on public transport. Interestingly, his masked appearance seemed to do the trick as he managed to avoid getting swarmed by fans asking for photos or videos.

Take a look:

Here's how fans reacted

Shortly after the video went viral, fans couldn't help but shower the actor with compliments. One fan exclaimed, "Wow, how cool is that? In a city where time is precious, Akshay Kumar chooses to take the metro!" Another fan confirmed, "It's definitely him, those are his iconic Onitsuka Tigers shoes!" A third fan speculated, "Perhaps he's preparing for a biopic on the common man." And another fan chimed in with excitement, "Waaaoooo!"

Advertisement

In addition to this, several red heart emojis were also dropped in the comments section as fans reacted to the post.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan took a ride on the metro and enthusiastically posed for pictures with his fans. He even posted those pictures on his Instagram account for everyone to see.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, is all set to grace the screen once again in his much-awaited film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this action-packed thriller has been teasing the audience with intriguing glimpses and posters. Although the release date is still under wraps, fans can anticipate its arrival this Eid. Additionally, Akshay Kumar has another exciting project in the works called Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna recalls 'funniest' anecdote as she drops UNSEEN pic with dad Rajesh Khanna, sister Rinke