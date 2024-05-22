Janhvi Kapoor recalls having panic attack after watching Sridevi's tribute video; says people thought she doesn't 'give a f***'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in early 2018, a few months before the Bollywood debut of her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. It was a huge setback for Janhvi, but she tried her best, recollected herself, and promoted her first film. The journey was full of challenges, and the actress overcame it like a warrior.

Janhvi, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, opened up about the tough time. She recalled having a panic attack on a TV dance show after they played an audiovisual of Sridevi as a tribute.

Janhvi Kapoor on having a panic attack on a dance show

Janhvi Kapoor was going through a vulnerable time during Dhadak's promotions. While she was dealing with the biggest loss of her life, she had to keep a strong face in front of the world. During an interview with Mashable India, the actress recalled that she broke down and had a panic attack at a dance show that she attended for the promotion of her first movie.

Janhvi shared that she was at a dance show soon after her mother's demise. Her wounds were fresh, and she was highly vulnerable. Even though her team was taking care of that she didn't get reminded of Sridevi, they weren't informed that the show would be giving a tribute to the late actress.

"So they played an audiovisual of all my mother's songs with an emotional voiceover, and these started dancing to pay homage," said Janhvi.

The actress added that it was beautiful, but she wasn't ready. "I couldn't breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling, and people were like, 'Does she really not give a f***?' But what happened was very different."

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. After this, she'll move to Ulajh, which will release on July 5. She will also be seen in the upcoming much-awaited film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

