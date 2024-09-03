Mirzapur 3: Neha Sargam aka Saloni Bhabhi recalls how parents reacted to her role; 'Beta swachch kaam karna'

Mirzapur is one of the most popular series on OTT these days. The series features recurring star cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal in key roles. Other significant cast members include Divyenndu, Isha Talwar, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and many more. Neha Sargam, who played Saloni Bhabhi in the second and third seasons, recently recalled how the actress' parents reacted to her role in the Mirzapur series. Neha shared that her parents wanted the actress to do clean roles.

During the latest episode of the podcast, Digital Commentary, Neha Sargam reminisced about telling her parents that she bagged a role in Mirzapur. Neha shared that when the actress was supposed to sign Mirzapur-Season 2, she had already watched the first season. The actress remembered how she informed her mom and dad about her role in the series.

Neha Sargam recalled meeting co-director Gurmmeet Singh and co-creator Puneet Krishna before signing Mirzapur. Neha recalled that they were sitting together and later briefed her about the role. The makers told the actress that her character arc would be "better" in the third season.

"Maine bola 'sir ek request hai, mere mummy papa ne bola hai 'beta swachch kaam karna'. (Sir I have a request, my mom and dad have asked me to pick clean roles). And they laughed..." she added.

Recalling those times, Neha Sargam continued that she decided to perform "swachch kaam" in the second season after they convinced her to play a clean role in Season 2. The actress added that the makers played "smartly" as they didn't discuss what happens in the third season with her.

In the same interview, Neha Sargam spilled the beans about having apprehensions about her intimate scenes in Mirzapur Season 3. She recalled meeting director Gurmmeet at his office for the role. The actress recalled that she underwent a "coma"-like situation after learning that she had intimate scenes to play. Neha remembered how she was unsure about the role and wondered if the makers were listening to themselves.

Neha Sargam was paired with Vijay Varma in the second and third seasons of Mirzapur. Vijay played the dual roles of twin brothers, Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi. Neha was cast as Bharat's wife in the series.

