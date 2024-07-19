Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma's co-star Neha Sargam aka Saloni Bhabhi recalls how he made her comfortable during intimate scene

Mirzapur 3 has been enjoying the right amount of buzz ever since its release. Among many other things that the show offered unexpectedly, the intimate scene between Chhote Tyagi (played by Vijay Varma) and Saloni Bhabhi (played by Neha Sargam) just caught the audience off-guard. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Neha spoke about the same and revealed she was too nervous during the shot.

Neha Sargam opens up on her viral intimate scene with Vijay Varma

Sargam, who calls herself an accidental actor, revealed that she and Vijay had a great time on the sets, and she saw how the Darlings actor made sure she was comfortable. Neha said, “He was like, ‘Even I am scared.’ He was saying this to make me comfortable. Vijay sensed that I was very nervous.”

The actress revealed that Vijay also discussed the same with the director Gurmmeet Singh, who had full confidence in Neha that she would pull it off. The Doli Armaano Ki star recalled telling herself, “I have signed this show; you knew that this is not a family drama, so now that you’re here, do it.”

Did you know Neha Sargam never auditioned for Saloni Bhabhi’s role?

In the same interview, Neha revealed that she auditioned for the character of Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur, for which she was also shortlisted. Calling Isha Talwar, who eventually played the character ‘apt,’ she said it was the director who really liked her auditions and made sure she was cast in the show.

Neha Sargam also spoke about her experience working with other stars on Mirzapur and said that working with Lilliput Faruqui was a pleasure. Appreciating his body of work, Sargam went on to call Shweta Tripathi Sharma ‘warm’ and added, “Nobody carried that weight around, and it was so humbling.”

Mirzapur has got Sargam great fame but not good offers as yet. She is waiting and hopeful that some potential roles come her way hereon. Having started her career with the singing reality show Indian Idol, Sargam did several TV shows, including Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Punar Vivaah, among others.

