What is ischemic cerebrovascular stroke that veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty suffered?

On February 10, actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain and numbness in his limbs. Soon after, it was reported that the actor suffered an ischemic cerebrovascular stroke. Read on to learn more about this medical condition.

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke?

After Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, it was later discovered that the senior actor in the Indian film industry suffered from Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke in the brain. According to a report by Medical News Today, ‘Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) is the medical term for a stroke or brain attack. It occurs when blood flow cannot reach a part of the brain.’ Among the many types of cerebrovascular accidents that a human can suffer, the most common one is Ischemic stroke with which the actor was diagnosed.

As mentioned in a report by Healthline, this stroke can occur when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel preventing blood and oxygen from reaching a part of the brain. Apparently, it can also happen in two ways. Firstly, when a clot is formed somewhere in the body and gets lodged in a blood vessel in the brain. Secondly, when the clot forms in a blood vessel within the brain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests multiple signs helpful to identify the stroke. These are:

Sudden numbness or weakness in limbs, especially on one side of the body. Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech. Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination. Sudden severe headache.

Mithun Chakraborty’s health update

According to the official statement of the hospital, the Entertainment actor was admitted at around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. After necessary tests, the National Award-winning actor was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. “Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented, and has consumed a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist, and a gastroenterologist,” the statement read.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain, son Mimoh says 'He is completely fine'