Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks radiant as she poses with Badminton star Lakshya Sen in UNSEEN pics from her dinner outing with Ranveer Singh's family

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child, was recently spotted in Mumbai enjoying a dinner outing with Ranveer Singh's family and badminton player Lakshya Sen. Photos from the evening are now making waves online, capturing Deepika in a chic black ensemble as she poses with her in-laws. Fans are raving about her look, and the pictures have quickly gone viral.

In the now-viral photos, Deepika Padukone stuns in a black midi dress paired with an oversized blazer. She completes her stylish all-black outfit with white sneakers and a black shoulder bag. The actress is seen beaming as she poses alongside Ranveer Singh’s family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. She also poses with badminton player Lakshya Sen for the dinner outing.

For the unversed, badminton ace Prakash Padukone, Deepika's father, coached Lakshya Sen. During the dinner, Anju Bhavnani matched the black-themed outfits with a black ensemble, while Ritika chose a black shirt paired with animal-print trousers. Notably, Ranveer Singh was absent from this Bhavnani family gathering.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paparazzi outside a Mumbai restaurant. The video captured the pregnant actress adorably waddling out and greeting the photographers. In one of the photos, Deepika is seen entering the restaurant with her in-laws, with her father-in-law, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, walking right behind her.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, attended by close friends and family. Before their wedding, the couple had been secretly engaged for three years. Expecting their first child, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram on February 29. Their announcement, adorned with playful baby motifs like clothes, shoes, and balloons, hinted at a September 2024 delivery date.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

