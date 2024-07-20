Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are in talks for an action-packed thriller, set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. Soon after, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan are joining Ranveer Singh in this yet-untitled espionage thriller. Then, Pinkvilla reported that Akshaye Khanna has also come on board the film to play a key role. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are all set to start shooting from July 25.

Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Dhar’s next on floors in Thailand

According to sources close to the development, the first schedule of the Aditya Dhar film will take place in Thailand, where most of the intel network interacts with each other. “It’s a film set in the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. The team unites for the international leg, followed by schedules in India and UAE,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the screenplay is based out of some incredible true events from the history books of R&AW.

The film is yet to get a title, however, the stakeholders have already united for a photoshoot earlier in the month. “The official announcement is also around the corner. Ranveer is excited to venture into the new world of agents with Aditya Dhar’s next. While Sanjay Dutt plays the negative turn in the film, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal will be seen as a part of the Indian System,” the source added.

Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Dhar’s next to release in 2025

The source informs that all the look tests have been done to ensure that the characters are sync with the traits of real-life agents. “After URI, this is the perfect follow-up for director Aditya Dhar. He is intrigued by the world of spies, and believes that his next will connect with the audiences all across. Ranveer is also pumped up to return to the sets with Dhar’s next. The film will be shot over a 6-month-period and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025,” the source concluded.

The team has signed on for a deal with India’s leading studio and an official announcement of the same will be made shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

