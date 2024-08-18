Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as she flaunts baby bump during her latest outing; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is inching towards the day when she will finally become a mother for the first time. The Bollywood actress, who is on the last leg of her pregnancy, was recently spotted in Mumbai. In the clip, the Fighter actress can be seen donning an Indian outfit as she exited a location and sat inside her luxury car.

In the viral that’s doing rounds on the internet, the Bollywood star can be seen coming out with her entourage of security personnel. For the night out, she went with a kurta-pajama set. Deepika Padukone carefully held on to her clothes and her baby bump before sitting inside her swanky luxury car. She also looked pretty with her hair tied in a tight bun. The mom-to-be thanked everyone who protected her and made sure she safely got inside the car before leaving the spot.

Check it out:

