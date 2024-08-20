PICS: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone stuns in black as she steps out with Ranveer Singh's family

Actress Deepika Padukone is embracing the last few days of her pregnancy phase. Lately, she has often been spotted in public on dinner dates with her husband, Ranveer Singh, and their families. Weeks before her due date, mom-to-be Deepika recently stepped out with her in-laws for dinner, and visuals of their public appearances have caught our attention on social media.

On August 20, Deepika Padukone was snapped with Ranveer Singh's family, including his dad, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom, Anju Bhavnani, and sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Pregnant Deepika looked oh-so-stunning in a black outfit. She opted for a black bodycon dress and layered it up with a black blazer with white cuffs. The actress kept her hair open for the outing. The mom-to-be wore a white pair of shoes to complete her look.

In a picture clicked by a paparazzo, Deepika Padukone can be seen entering a restaurant with her in-laws. Her father-in-law, Jagjit, is walking behind her.

While Anju Bhavnani wore a black ensemble, Ritika opted for a black shirt and an animal-printed trouser. Ranveer was missing from the latest dinner outing of the Bhavnani family.

In an earlier interview with NDTV Swirlster, Deepika Padukone's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, opened up about how she keeps herself fit during pregnancy days. According to the trainer, in June, they went through a pre-natal routine with her, ensuring that every trimester is different as they prepare for a healthy baby.

The trainer further shared that Deepika is so "in tune with herself" and that she is moving and active in her pregnancy phase. In other words, the actress is enjoying her pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child in September this year. The couple got married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year, and Ranveer worked in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

They will collaborate in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again this year. Besides Singham Again, Ranveer also has Shaktimaan and Don 3 in his kitty.

