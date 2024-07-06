Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta says it 'feels like a dream' as she flaunts her baby bump; Dia Mirza and others are all hearts

Celebrity fashion designer, actress Masaba Gupta, who married actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023, will soon enter the phase of motherhood. Masaba is currently expecting her first child with Satyadeep. She frequently shares her pictures from pregnancy diaries on Instagram.

Masaba's new Instagram post is the latest addition to her pregnancy journey.

Masaba Gupta drops new pictures from pregnancy diaries

On Saturday (July 6), Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself. In her pictures, the fashion designer is sporting a black bodycon dress with her hair tied at the back.

In the first photo, the Masaba Masaba actress can be seen posing in front of the mirror. One of the pictures features Masaba gazing at the sea with her husband, Satyadeep.

She captioned her post by saying, "The best is yet to be...( still feels like a bit of a dream..I won’t lie)." Her caption also features evil eye and red heart emojis.

Check out her latest Instagram post here:

Here's how other celebrities have reacted to Masaba's post

Masaba's latest post on Instagram received several reactions in the comment section. Actors such as Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Suchitra Pillai dropped their respective comments.

Dia's comment features an awestruck emoji along with a red heart and smiling face with open hands emoji. Gauahar wrote, "Bless you" and added a red heart emoji.

Siddhanth congratulated the designer and Suchitra sent out her blessings for the mom-to-be.

Her caption reads, "God bless you with a smooth remaining days till your angel arrives and love always for your family thereafter."

Apart from them, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades also dropped their comments. Sara's comment reads, "The dressss! and youuuu."

Gabriella dropped a red heart emoji.

Masaba's pregnancy announcement on Instagram

On April 18, Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy with her husband, Satyadeep. In her Instagram post back then, Masaba posted a picture with Satyadeep and penned a heartfelt note for their unborn child stating, " Two little feet are on their way to us!"

Born to Neena Gupta, Masaba is best known for MTV Supermodel of the Year (2019), Masaba Masaba (2020), and Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

