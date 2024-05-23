Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta says ‘life lately’ as she gives peek into her pregnancy diaries; see PICS

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor spouse Satyadeep Misra are eagerly waiting for their first child, relishing each moment of her pregnancy. Lately, Masaba detailed her pregnancy challenges, expressing joy in the mundane tasks of home embellishment and meal selection on social media.

Masaba Gupta gives a sneak peek into her pregnancy diaries

On May 22, 2024, Masaba Gupta shared adorable snapshots of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In one, she posed stylishly in a blue outfit, avoiding revealing her baby bump. Another showed her food bowl, while one revealed her pregnancy struggles, including swollen feet.

Alongside, Masaba reflected, "Life lately has been a series of what can I eat next and staring at pretty home decor."

Masaba Gupta’s pregnancy announcement post

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Masaba shared joyous news with her followers. In one photo, she and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, sit on the floor. Masaba, in a white robe, rests her head on her husband's shoulder, beaming. Alongside, she penned a heartfelt message, requesting love, blessings, and plain salted banana chips, as she announced, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

