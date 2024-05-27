Munjya's Taras OUT: Sharvari Wagh sets temperatures soaring with her killer dance moves

The horror-comedy film Munjya, produced by the creators of Stree and Bhediya, recently released its trailer. This film introduces India's CGI actor, Munjya, to the audience. The trailer depicts Munjya in full force, haunting the protagonist as he searches for his Munni. Now, the film's first song has been released, adding to the heat of the summer season.

Munjya's first song Taras released

After the exhilarating trailer, the creators have unveiled Munjya's debut song, titled Taras. Featuring Sharvari Wagh in a scintillating dance sequence, her flawless moves are truly captivating. This foot-tapping song assures to enthrall audiences and get them grooving. Crafted by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, Munjya's first song is a testament to their dynamism.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this song brings to life the essence of one-sided love, resonating deeply with those who have experienced it firsthand.

With anticipation escalating due to intriguing posters and teasers, the creators of Stree heightened people's interest by releasing the trailer. Trending at the number 1 spot on YouTube, the trailer has stirred excitement among the audience, further fueling their expectations for Munjya's theatrical release on June 7th. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about their collaboration, Sachin-Jigar said, "It has been quite the journey with Maddock Films; we’ve created some unforgettable hits, but we are definitely looking forward to creating more magic with this album and we hope this song too resonates with the audience!"

More about Munjya

The film’s trailer showcases Abhay Verma's character being possessed by Munjya. Mona Singh portrays his mother, while Sharvari Wagh takes on the role of his love interest. Notably, Munni's character remains undisclosed in the trailer. Presented by Dinesh Vijan, Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Munjya is a Maddock Films Production set to hit theaters on June 7th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Sharvari Wagh pose for stunning PIC; actress says 'Bhediya wants to know who is Munjya's Munni'