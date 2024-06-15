Sharvari Wagh talks about rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal's most admirable quality; here's what it is

Sharvari Wagh has been creating waves in the nation lately with her latest film, Munjya. The horror-comedy, which is the 4th part of Maddock Supernatural Universe, has thrown a pleasant surprise at the box office.

The actress, who often hits headlines for her rumored affair with Sunny Kaushal, recently shared what she admires most about him.

Sharvari Wagh loves Sunny Kaushal's dedication

During an interview with India Today, Sharvari Wagh was asked to share one thing she admires most about Sunny Kaushal. Responding to the question, the actress said that the dedication he has towards his craft is 'really admirable.'

Interestingly, Sharvari and Sunny have never admitted to dating each other. But still, they have consistently created a buzz on social media with reports of their relationship. The Munjya actress is really close to the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor's family. Recently, on June 14, the actress celebrated her birthday and received heartwarming wishes from Sunny, his brother, Vicky Kaushal, and sister-in-law, Katrina Kaif.

Sunny took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of a hoarding featuring Sharvari. Using a 'Birthday Girl' crown sticker over her head, he wrote, "Happy birthday sharu."

Katrina shared a gorgeous picture of the actress and wrote, "Happiest birthday @sharvari have the bestest year and never stop being the last person of the floor (dancing girl and white heart emoji)."

Vicky also shared a cute picture of Sharvari and penned, "Happy birthday to this talented, vibrant and incredibly amazing porgi! Lots of love to you Sharu!!! (embrace, cake, and raising hands emoji)."

Sharvari Wagh's work front

Sharvari is currently receiving appreciation for her role in the latest horror-comedy, Munjya. Her dance moves in the song Taras have made the whole nation go crazy. She'll be next seen in YRF's & Netflix's upcoming OTT film Maharaj.

The film marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and features Sharvari in a pivotal role along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey. The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and was slated to release on June 14. However, following a stay order by the Gujarat High Court a day before its release, it was postponed.

As per the latest update, YRF and Netflix have challenged the stay order on Maharaj. The film is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

Sharvari is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie will have her alongside John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on August 15, 2024.

