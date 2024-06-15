Box Office: Munjya continues its glorious run with Rs 6.25 crore on day 9; Jumps by 80 percent

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others showed a glorious 80 percent jump at the box office on its second Saturday, as it netted Rs 6.25 crores. The 9 day total of Munjya stands at Rs 45.45 crores and the movie will enter the Rs 50 crore club on its second Sunday. The film's occupancy is higher than what it was in the first weekend and this suggests that the film is ready for a long run in India.

Munjya Shows An Outstanding 80 Percent Growth On 2nd Saturday In India; Netts Rs 6.25 Crores

Munjya had films like Chandu Champion and Inside Out 2 to compete in its second weekend and it has not just managed to hold its ground but also emerge as the most preferred film in India in most of the country's circuits. It may well become the most preferred movie in India for the week. What Munjya is accomplishing at the box office is no small feat. The collections that the film is registering are without a-list actors and that's what makes its success sweet.

Munjya Is Likely To Be Part Of Maddock Films' Next Horror Comedy Stree 2

Munjya is part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe, which includes films like Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. Stree 2 is the next film of the Supernatural Universe and the hype that the horror-comedy has generated is absolutely insane. The film is all set for an Independence Day 2024 release. Munjya is very likely to be part of Stree 2.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Munjya Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 25 lakhs 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 7.25 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 4 crores 5 Rs 4.15 crores 6 Rs 3.90 crores 7 Rs 3.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores Total Rs 45.45 crores in India in 9 days

Watch the Munjya Trailer

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Advertisement

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

Munjya In Theatres

Munjya now plays at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for Munjya yet?

ALSO READ: Munjya Box Office Day 8: Sharvari, Abhay Verma film registers excellent hold; Netts a strong Rs 3.50 crores