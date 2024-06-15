Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and many more: TV shows that failed to win audience’s hearts

Over the span of a decade, several television shows have struggled to capture the audience's attention and failed to make a lasting impression. Despite high expectations and significant promotions, these shows could not resonate with viewers.

Here's an in-depth look at some of these shows and the factors that contributed to their lack of success.

1. Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the sequel to the beloved Indian television series, encountered numerous challenges that hindered its ability to connect with viewers.

While the first season featured an ensemble star cast of Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles, the second season featured Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthan, Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

The show was perpetually compared to the original, which had achieved cult classic status. This constant comparison created immense pressure for the sequel to meet those lofty expectations.

2. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Set in Austria and inspired by the 1997 film Pardes and Manju Kapur’s novel The Immigrant, the show initially promised an intriguing love story in a foreign land.

However, the execution fell short, failing to maintain the audience's interest. As the plot progressed, it became increasingly convoluted, causing confusion and disengagement among viewers. The show featured Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles.

3. Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Asmaan

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan was an Indian television show aired on STAR Plus from August 19, 2006, to September 2, 2007. The show featured former actress turned politician Smriti Irani in the lead role.

Although the show started with average ratings, its viewership steadily declined, leading the channel to conclude the series in September 2007.

4. Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan

Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan encountered significant challenges, which contributed to its downfall. Due to low TRPs (Television Rating Points), which are crucial for a show's success, the series underwent a major cast change.

The original lead actors, Vibhav Roy, and Shritama Mukherjee, were replaced by Aly Goni and Asha Negi in an effort to boost ratings.

5. Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum

The show featured Karan Kundra and Saanvi Talwar and combined elements of the supernatural, music, and drama, which was quite unconventional for Indian television. Although this uniqueness drew in some viewers, it may not have resonated with a wider audience.

6. Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna

The story centered on three sisters, Kanchan, Shamoli, and Kakoon, who moved to Mumbai in search of work and encountered various challenges along the way.

Despite significant efforts to boost the show's popularity, including investing over 50,000 rupees in advertising across news channels in India, it struggled to achieve high viewership ratings.

Discussions on forums indicate that the audience's perceptions of the storyline, character development, or other production-related aspects might have contributed to the low TRPs.

Nonetheless, the show’s unique narrative and dedication to promotion demonstrated a strong commitment to engaging its audience. The show featured Aman Verma, Sumana Das, Varun Kapoor, and Urvashi Dholakia.

7. Pyaar Ho Jaane Do

The show featured Mona Singh and Iqbal Khan as protagonists. Aired its final episode on January 29, 2016, due to low Television Rating Points (TRPs). Since TRPs are vital for a show's success, declining viewership ratings made it challenging to keep the series running.

8. Itna Karo Mujhe Pyaar

Unlike many TV shows, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar took a realistic and believable approach. The main characters, Ragini, played by Pallavi Kulkarni, and Nachiket, played by Ronit Roy, meet early in the storyline.

Ragini misunderstood her daughter Suhaani’s parentage but later apologized to Nachiket for her doubts. This refreshing twist showed the female lead admitting her mistake and apologizing, showcasing genuine human emotions.

In summary, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar tried to break away from typical TV tropes. However, its failure can be attributed to factors like audience preferences and TRP ratings. Despite its shortcomings, the show remains an interesting example of a different approach to storytelling in Indian television.

9. Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh

The show starred Sonali Bendre and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. Initially, the show was seen as a fresh take on the typical saas-bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) trope in Indian TV. It aimed to break away from conventional narratives by exploring a different storyline.

The show depicted Shobha Sachdev (Sonali Bendre), a married woman who moves on after her husband mistreats her. This progressive theme challenged societal norms and portrayed a woman’s resilience and independence. However, the audience response was not as expected.

Viewers were not fully ready for such a bold portrayal of a woman’s journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. This unconventional approach might have been ahead of its time, leading to lower viewership and eventual cancellation.

In conclusion, several TV shows that attempted to break away from conventional narratives and explore unique storylines struggled to resonate with the audience. Despite their innovative approaches and progressive themes, these shows faced challenges maintaining high viewership ratings.

Factors such as audience preferences, execution, and timing played significant roles in their eventual cancellation. Nonetheless, these shows remain noteworthy for their attempts to bring fresh perspectives to Indian television.

