Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi starrer mystery-thriller’s trailer to drop on THIS date

One of the year's most highly anticipated films, Murder Mubarak, has been grabbing everyone's attention since its announcement. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and boasts a stellar cast who are all set to bring a fresh twist to the mystery genre by seamlessly blending elements of suspense, comedy, and romance. Adding to the excitement, the makers have recently teased audiences by announcing the release date of the film's trailer.

Murder Mubarak's trailer release date revealed

On March 4, Netflix and the entire star cast of the highly-anticipated film, Murder Mubarak made a collaborative post on Instagram handle with the latest poster piquing everyone’s interest. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film boasts of an excellent star cast consisting of Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar among others in the key roles. In the latest update, the makers have announced that the trailer is scheduled to be released tomorrow, March 5th.

The shared poster features all the characters, offering a glimpse into their respective roles in the film. Pankaj Tripathi, taking on the role of a cop, is seen holding a magnifying glass as he seemingly investigates the crime scene. In the latest post shared, the caption reads alongside, “TRAILER OUT TOMORROW! When the characters are crazier than the mystery, all you can say is Murder Mubarak!”

Take a look:

Fans react to the latest post

The latest announcement has left fans all the more excited as they expressed their anticipation in the comments section. A fan wrote, “The Queen #karismakapoor is back! Can't wait fr the trailer!!,” another fan commented, “Waiting Pankaj tripathi”, while a curious fan remarked, “Waiting I am excited to know the role of the cat,” and another fan opined, “Movie of this type should be release in cinemas.”

The eagerly awaited mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from March 15.

About the characters of the film

It is worth mentioning that the film's announcement was made earlier this year on February 5th, revealing Pankaj Tripathi taking on the role of a non-traditional cop who, as an outsider, becomes engrossed in a world of mystery and deceit. As he delves deeper into the intricacies of the case, he discovers that there is far more to the situation than meets the eye.

On the other hand, Sara takes up the role of a suspect, seemingly a spoiled girl from South Delhi. Despite her appealing appearance in the teaser, dressed in an orange dress, she proficiently obscures her character's ulterior motive. In addition to this, the powerhouse of talent, Vijay Varma is playing the character of a smitten lover, possibly opposite Sara Ali Khan's character. However, beneath his innocent smile lies a veil of mystery, hinting at hidden depths and complexities.

During the announcement, expressing delight over the film, director Homi Adajania in an official statement had mentioned, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life.”

"This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunit,” he had further added while expressing gratitude towards his collaboration with Netflix.

