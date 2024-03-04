WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh steals show with playful expressions; Fans call it ‘Monday morning mood’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat were a lavish affair, with guests from various backgrounds coming together. As the festivities come to an end, celebrities are heading back to their normal lives. Recently, the royal family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur and Jeh were seen at Jamnagar airport. Jeh's playful expressions stole the show and amused netizens.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh yet again steals the show

On March 4, a while back, the royal family- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan bid adieu to Jamnagar City after attending the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with his fiancé Radhika Merchant. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the couple is seen prepared to return home to Mumbai. As they made their way to the airport building, Kareena was seen holding the hand of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan.

The trio was also accompanied by their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, and Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor. However, what stood out from the rest was Jeh who yet again effortlessly stole the show with his playful expressions.

Fans couldn't stop reacting to Jeh's expressions

Fans were quick to react to the video, flooding the comments section with amusement over Jeh's expressions. Some even dubbed the little one as a 'mood', while others related it to their Monday mood. A fan wrote, “Ye proof hai ki ghar ka sabse chota bacha hamesha naughty hota hai,” another fan commented, “He is a character love them both”, while a third fan commented, “Most notorious kids,” while another fan chimed in, “Everyone's Monday morning mood", "Jeh is mood," read another comment.

Kareena rocked a casual yet elegant airport look with a pink co-ord set, complemented by a stylish stole wrapped around her neck. On the other hand, Saif went for a beige kurta and white pants, creating a cool and comfortable vibe.

In the video, before leaving the family exchanged warm greetings with filmmaker David Dhawan, and graciously acknowledged the cameras with waves and sweet smiles as they headed to their journey back home.

Several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina among others also made it to the guest list for the grand event in Jamnagar.

