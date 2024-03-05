Murder Mubarak Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan-Karisma Kapoor and more shine in ‘khatarnaak’ mystery

The announcement teaser of the upcoming movie Murder Mubarak sparked immense excitement among audiences, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. The mystery film, said to blend comedy, suspense, and romance, features a stellar ensemble cast led by Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and others. Today, the trailer of the movie has been launched, offering viewers a closer look at what's in store in this intriguing whodunit.

Trailer of Murder Mubarak featuring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and more is out

Today, on March 5, the long-awaited trailer for the film Murder Mubarak was finally unveiled by the makers across various social media platforms. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 51 seconds, the trailer opened with an interesting glimpse into the Royal Delhi Club and its elite members, described as "more English than the British."

However, a murder rocks the club, bringing ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, into the spotlight as he embarks on a mission to unravel the truth behind the crime. The suspects in this gripping tale include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, each harboring their own secrets.

Particularly striking was the shot of Karisma Kapoor, drenched in blood, towards the climax of the trailer.

Accompanying the trailer's release on Instagram was a caption by the streaming platform that read, “Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it’s time to say Murder Mubarak!”

Watch the full trailer here:

More about Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and more starrer Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and boasts an impressive lineup of actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie will be available to watch on Netflix from March 15, 2024.

