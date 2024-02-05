Meet Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor

The long-awaited announcement teaser for one of the most highly anticipated movies, Murder Mubarak, has finally been unveiled. Directed by Homi Adajania, this film promises to inject a fresh twist into the mystery genre, blending elements of suspense, comedy, and romance seamlessly. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death, the movie is set to captivate audiences with its interesting storyline.

The spotlight shines brightly on the eclectic ensemble cast, featuring seven suspects portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Adding to the intrigue, Pankaj Tripathi assumes the role of the lone investigator in this riveting tale.

As excitement increases and we eagerly await further details about these colorful characters and their motives, let's delve deeper into the star-studded cast of this thrilling production.

1. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi stands as one of the most revered actors in the Hindi film industry. With standout roles in acclaimed films such as Stree, Mimi, and OMG 2, he has consistently dazzled audiences with his talent and versatility. Notably, his portrayal in Mimi garnered him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Most recently, he graced the screen in the 2024 biographical film Main Atal Hoon.

In Murder Mubarak, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the role of a non-traditional cop, venturing into the realm of the suspects as an outsider. As he goes deeper into the intricacies of the case, he discovers that there is far more to the situation than meets the eye.

2. Sara Ali Khan

3. Vijay Varma

4. Karisma Kapoor

5. Sanjay Kapoor

6. Dimple Kapadia

7. Tisca Chopra

8. Suhail Nayyar

