Murder Mubarak Twitter Review: 8 Tweets to read before watching Sara Ali Khan-Karisma Kapoor's movie

Today, the much-anticipated movie Murder Mubarak, starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra, was released on Netflix. The movie is set in The Royal Delhi Club, which caters to the elite, but when Zumba instructor Leo (Aashim Gulati) is murdered there, suspicion falls on all its members. ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) takes charge of the case, which grows increasingly perplexing with each interrogation. As the investigation progresses, more murders occur, further complicating matters.

Netizens review Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak

As Murder Mubarak was released on March 15, Twitter buzzed with eager netizens sharing their reviews. The audience applauded its captivating storyline and surprising plot twists. Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with his outstanding performance, earning special mentions. Social media became the go-to platform for discussions as viewers expressed enthusiasm for the season's release and appreciation for the stellar cast and engaging narrative.

Discover this murder mystery's review via these tweets:

One wrote, "Murder Mubarak' showcases Sara Ali Khan's talent as she owns her own, bringing layers to her character that resonate with viewers, showcasing her range and depth as an actress."

Another person wrote, "Murder Mubarak murders the whole idea of a murder mystery with its absurd humour borrowed from high-class society. Even those urban people with their faaked up lives, 4-5 extramarital affairs, illicit affairs, sexual issues, will find it more problematic than their lives."

Advertisement

One fan just couldn't get over Pankaj Tripathi in the movie. He shared a screengrab of Traipath's character from Murder Mubarak.

One Karisma Kapoor fan posted, "Watching Murder Mubarak on Netflix for my queen Karishma."

One individual shared, "Murder Mubarak suffers from 'too many suspects syndrome."

Check out more reactions

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film will be streaming on Netflix starting on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Murder Mubarak Review: Sara Ali Khan's quirky investigative ensemble is like a broth spoiled by too many cooks