Murder Mubarak movie poster

Murder Mubarak Movie Review

Hindi

Crime
Mystery
Thriller

15 Mar 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Murder Mubarak Review: Sara Ali Khan's quirky investigative ensemble is like a broth spoiled by too many cooks

Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others now plays on Netflix.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Mar 15, 2024   |  01:27 PM IST  |  656
News Comment Share
Pankaj Tripathi

Murder Mubarak is that quirky investigative drama that one would find hard to engage (Credit: Netflix)

Key Highlight

  • Murder Mubarak is quirky in its approach but the movie just doesn't engage
  • Murder Mubarak is now playing on Netflix

Name: Murder Mubarak

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Kunal Kemmu,Sara Ali Khan,Karisma Kapoor,Vijay Varma,Pankaj Tripathi,Sanjay Kapoor,Suhail Nayyar,Dimple kapadia,tisca chopra

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mubarak is a quirky investigative drama, directed by Homi Adajania. It stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and many others. It now plays on Netflix.

Plot: 

The Royal Delhi Club is a place made for the affluent. The murder of a zumba instructor Leo (Aashim Gulati) in the club puts all the members of the club under suspicion. ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) is assigned to solve the case. The case gets more and more confusing as the suspects are interrogated. There are murders that are also carried out through the investigation. Will ACP Bhavani Singh be able to find out the real culprit?

What Works For Murder Mubarak:

What Murder Mubarak really succeeds in is keeping the suspense alive and not making it predictable. Till the very end, one doesn't know who the murderer is and that's a win. The last 20 minutes of the film where the mystery is solved is particularly interesting, although it doesn't quite make up for the portions leading up to the big reveal. The way the film is shot deserves to be mentioned. It is unlike most films we see from the Hindi Film Industry these days.

What Doesn't Work For Murder Mubarak:

Murder Mubarak for its better part, simply can't engage. Everything about the film feels so gimmicky that you lose your interest through the investigation. The number of characters in Murder Mubarak are unnecessarily many and it adds to the fatigue. At 2 hours and 20 minutes, the ensemble is a drag, even if it intends to be fast, and most importantly ahead of its viewers. The performances are mostly a let down with many actors being downright caricaturish. Also if this needs to be mentioned, the abuses are forced upon the viewers.

Watch the Murder Mubarak Trailer

Performances In Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan's performance in Murder Mubarak is a mixed bag. Yes, one of her flashback scenes towards the end of the film really stands out. Pankaj Tripathi as ACP Bhavani Singh is like he is in most of his comic films. Vijay Varma is decent. Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra overdo their parts. Brijendra Kala, Deven Bhojani and others lend decent support.

Verdict Of Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak has an interesting premise but the film just fails to engage for its most part, as a result of which even the final unveil doesn't create the desired impact. Also the excess of characters in the film don't help.

You can watch Murder Mubarak, now streaming on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

