Namo Namo singer Amit Trivedi talks about his low phase after failure of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Bombay Velvet; 'itna bura toh nahi hona tha'

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Bombay Velvet was a major box office disaster that disappointed people associated with the film. Recently, Amit Trivedi, who composed the soundtrack for the film, recalled dealing with a low phase after the film's release. He revealed that he worked hard on the film's music for four years and didn't expect it to be a disaster at the box office.

In a new interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, the singer and music composer shared details about his emotional journey following the unexpected failure of Bombay Velvet. Amit Trivedi, known for his innovative approach to music, revealed that he worked hard to introduce jazz to Bollywood through the Anurag Kashyap directorial. But, the movie's poor performance at the box office was unexpected.

He said, “Shayad bahut mehnat chali gayi thi ussme. 4 saal lagaye the ussme aap kisi pe itni energies dalte ho, saalo ki energy aap daal dete ho, kuch toh aap result acha expect karoge, kuch toh but disaster expect nahi karoge.” (I worked on the music for four years, investing much energy and effort. Naturally, I had high expectations. But what happened was beyond anything I could have imagined. The film didn't just fail; it was a disaster.)

The film came and went without creating any impact, which affected the singer. Trivedi admitted he felt hopeless and began to question what he was doing in life and why he was making such music.

“Toh sab kuch disaster ho gaya, aaye gaye chala bhi nahi, ‘aaye itna bura, itna bura toh nahi hona tha’ thik hai bura hota rehta hai par itna,” Amit recalled. (Everything was a disaster. The film came and didn't work. So bad; it wouldn't have been so bad. Yes, things don't work, so to such an extent was shocking.)

Since the music landscape in Hindi cinema is dominated by item songs and romantic tracks, Amit felt he should focus on it. However, later, he got a hold of his feelings and decided to focus on his approach to experiment and push the existing boundaries.

Despite the setback, the Namo Namo singer believes in his work. He acknowledged that he has a lot of potential in creating music, and he loves his work. At the same time, he enjoys making music and wants to do several other things with it.

For those unaware, Bombay Velvet was directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. It was based on historian Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more in key roles.

