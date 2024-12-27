Start 2025 with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s magical chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; rom-com to re-release on THIS date

2024 has been dominated by re-releases, with the audience getting the opportunity to watch some of their favorite films in theaters again. It looks like the trend is set to continue into the new year. The rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which showcases the magical chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to re-release on January 3, 2025, promising a delightful start to the year.

Today, December 27, 2024, the makers of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani treated the audience to the announcement of its re-release. The official social media handles of Dharma Productions shared a collage of some memorable stills from the movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The poster said, “The gang is back,” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-releasing on 3rd January, 2025.” It also revealed that the film will be available at select cinemas across India and the UK.

The caption of the post read, “We are all screaming because #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani is re-releasing on 3rd January! Save the date!” Have a look at the announcement!

Fans couldn’t keep calm and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One person called it, “everyone’s comfort movie,” while another wrote, “My soul moving is coming again!!!!” A user exclaimed, “Best news of the day,” and another expressed, “Could i be anymore happier.”

One comment read, “Eagerly waiting to watch bunny again on screens.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was originally released in theaters in 2013. The cast of the coming-of-age movie includes Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

YJHD is a cult classic and is loved by the viewers for its story, performances, chemistry between the leads, music, feel-good vibe, and more. It was a huge success at the box office.

Other Bollywood movies that have been re-released in recent months include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Rockstar, Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, Karan Arjun, and more.

