INSIDE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Shiv Shakti Puja: Bride and Groom-to-be pose for paps; Amit Trivedi performs Namo Namo

The Ambani house is all geared up to welcome their new bahu, Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani is all set to get hitched to his lady love on July 12 and for the past couple of days, the family has been busy in their pre-wedding festivities. After a grand sangeet wherein we saw the performance of Justin Beiber, a Haldi, Mehendi, and Garba night was held. And now on July 10, there was a Shiv Shakti puja at Antilia wherein popular singer Amit Trivedi performed live. We have now gotten a glimpse of his performance.

Amit Trivedi performed live at Shiv Shakti Puja

An Ambani family-dedicated fan page has shared an inside video from Antilia where Shiv Shakti Puja was held on July 10. In the video, we can see Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani perform the Puja while Amit Trivedi is performing. The singer can be heard singing one of his most-loved tracks, Namo Namo from Kedarnath, while all the guests are looking at the father-son duo performing the Puja.

Check it out:

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani with the pandit

In this video, we can see the gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decked up in a stunning lehenga choli as she poses for the paps. The groom-to-be Anant Ambani stands behind her and the priest too is with the couple. The soon-to-be-married lovebirds look happy and all set for their big day.

Check it out:

Celebs at Shiv Shakti Puja in Antilia

Gracing the event at Antilia we saw Janhvi Kapoor along with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, Atlee along with his wife, Sanjay Dutt, Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife, and others.

More about the wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Vivaah will take place on July 12, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. After this there will be a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and the dress code for the event is Indian formal attire.

The festivities will conclude on July 14, 2024, with a Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) featuring an Indian chic dress code.

