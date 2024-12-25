When Anurag Kashyap’s heated argument with Vasan Bala made latter quit Gangs of Wasseypur; here’s what happened

Anurag Kashyap is an acclaimed filmmaker whose thriller Gangs of Wasseypur became a rage among cinephiles. On the sets of the film, he was assisted by acclaimed director Vasan Bala, who made his debut feature film, Peddlers, in 2012. But did you know their heated argument made Bala quit working on Gangs of Wasseypur?

While talking to Mashable India about his stint as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vasan Bala spoke about his heated argument with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The director added that their war of words made him quit working on the film. Recalling the incident, Vasan divulged, “After shooting for 50 days, me and Anurag sir fought.”

Elaborating further, the Jigra helmer stated that they got into a fight while traveling in a car with Piyush Mishra. The actor got so annoyed with their argument that he stopped the car and asked them to get down. “We were shouting so much in the car that Piyush bhai got frustrated with us,” he stated, adding that they finally sat down quietly in the car. But this is when Bala thought he should now go on his own path.

Even though they disagreed on some things, it didn’t ruin the relationship both of them had with each other. In the same interview, the Monica, O My Darling writer-director stated that Kashyap has a big heart, and even though he was leaving Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag made sure that Bala got work somewhere else.

According to him, it was because of the Black Friday director that he got the opportunity to work with English film director Michael Winterbottom. Vasan Bala recalled that Winterbottom had sent an email to Anurag, and he wanted someone to assist him on his 2011 drama film, Trishna. Michael asked if Vasan would agree to assist him.

Soon after, Anurag informed him about the email and asked the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director if he would work with him. Since it was a huge opportunity for him, Bala agreed. It was after working with Michael Winterbottom that Vasan realized how important it is to be authentic and tell his own story.

