WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha breaks the internet with her ‘bye’ and flying kisses as family leaves for their New Year vacay
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is a total show-stealer. On various occasions, she is seen stealing the show with her innocence and now most recently, the Kapoor family jetted off from the airport ahead of New Year. However, it was the little one who left everyone’s hearts melting with her cutest ‘bye’.
In the video shared by the paps, Ranbir Kapoor was seen getting the documents verified while Alia Bhatt held her daughter in her arms. While the shutterbugs screamed ‘bye’ with Raha’s name, she also delightfully responded them and also gave flying kisses.