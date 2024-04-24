Nawazuddin Siddiqui enrolls daughter Shora in acting school; REVEALS he wants this profession for her

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most beloved and talented actors who has proven his mettle in the industry time and again. He is someone who can be adept at comedy, dark characters, suspense, and thrillers – you name it, Siddiqui can deliver with his acting prowess.

In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor opened up about his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, who aspires to follow in her father's footsteps and become an actress.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants daughter Shora to be trained actor

In a recent conversation with Etimes during his visit to the National School of Drama, the actor said, "I want Shora to follow her dreams. She is 13 and is all set to pursue performing arts. I have enrolled her into an acting school. I want her to be a trained actor if she wishes to take up acting professionally. Acting is an art, and it helps to be prepared. I am there for her and will always support her in every way possible, but just that isn't enough. I will even take her to the best acting schools and workshops. If you want something badly, you need to put your best foot forward and do it with all your heart."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his love for acting

In an earlier chat with Humans Of Bombay, Nawazuddin described himself as a committed actor. He stated that acting is his life, and that aspect of him cannot be taken away by anyone. He added, “The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor; I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life; it makes me happy, and I am proud of it."

Nawazudding Siddiqui on the work front

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the movie Section 108 alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. He also has Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem in his kitty. Additionally, Nawazuddin ventured into the music scene last year with a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

