Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya admits to living ‘peacefully’ with him; says ‘third person’ caused problems in lives

Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya made headlines due to a custody battle for their children. Their marriage encountered challenges, leading to years of estrangement. Aaliya publicly criticized the actor on social media. However, recent developments indicate their efforts to mend their relationship. Aaliya recently shared a touching post celebrating 14 years of marriage. Now, she has talked about their reconciliation, signaling a hopeful turn in their journey together.

Aaliya Siddiqui talks about reconciliation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking with Etimes, Aaliya said, "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life, I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids.”

She further hinted at reconciliation, "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya drops post on 14th wedding anniversary

On March 25, Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazudding Siddiqui's wife, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram to commemorate their wedding anniversary. She posted a couple of pictures on her social media and captioned them, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers" (accompanied by clinking glass and pink heart emojis).

The first photo features, Nawaz and Aaliya with their kids-a daughter and a son, followed by another adorable picture of Kick actor with his kids. Fans were quick to speculate about Nawaz and Aaliya's reconciliation after the shared post.

