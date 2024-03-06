10 Best Vicky Kaushal movies that showcase his remarkable talent

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry today. His breakthrough role came in the independent drama Masaan in 2015, and since then, he has delivered numerous critical and commercial successes. With a National Film Award to his name, Vicky's talent and versatility shine through in his filmography. As we anticipate his upcoming projects, let's take a look at some of the best Vicky Kaushal movies that showcase his prowess as an actor.

10 best Vicky Kaushal movies to entertain you:



1. Dunki (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Dunki, Vicky Kaushal’s latest movie, a group of friends journey to the United Kingdom through an illegal passage known as the donkey flight, braving dangerous risks along the way. Vicky stars in a special appearance.

2. Sam Bahadur (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Srivastava

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

In another one of Vicky Kaushal’s recent movies, Sam Bahadur, the narrative unfolds around the life of Sam Manekshaw, who made history by becoming the first Indian Army officer to ascend to the esteemed rank of Field Marshal.

3. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

Director: Laxman Utekar

Writer: Maitrey Bajpai, Ramiz Ilham Khan

Year of release: 2023

One of the gems on the Vicky Kaushal movies list is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a beloved film that delves into the tale of a small-town married couple residing within a joint family, all who harbor the dream of securing a home to call their own.

4. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Historical/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham, among the most lauded Vicky Kaushal movies, is a poignant portrayal of the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter hailing from Punjab. The film chronicles his courageous act of assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London, in retribution for the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

5. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: War/Action

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari

Director: Aditya Dhar

Writer: Aditya Dhar

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a standout feature on the Vicky Kaushal movie list. Leading a covert mission, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill conducts a daring operation in response to the 2016 militant assault on a base in Uri, Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of numerous soldiers' lives.

6. Manmarziyaan (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 36 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5/JioCinema

In Manmarziyaan, Rumi, a Punjabi woman is deeply in love with Vicky who has a fear of commitment. Amidst the emotional turmoil, Rumi, succumbing to familial pressure, reluctantly agrees to marry Robbie.

7. Sanju (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar

Sanju is a biography offering a poignant exploration of actor Sanjay Dutt’s rise to stardom amidst the backdrop of personal and professional challenges. At its heart lies the portrayal of his complex relationship with his father.

8. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi is hailed as one of the best Vicky Kaushal movies. Entrusted by her father, a young woman, Sehmat, bravely steps into the heart of a Pakistani family through marriage, tasked with extracting vital intelligence about the enemy.

9. Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 1 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

In Raman Raghav 2.0, Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, eludes the grasp of law enforcement at every turn. However, a compelling twist arises when he discovers a kindred spirit in Raghavan, the investigating officer assigned to his case.

10. Masaan (2015)

Running Time: 1 hour 46 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.10/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Writer: Varun Grover

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

In Masaan, considered one of Vicky Kaushal’s best movies, the story is set in the city of Varanasi where Deepak, a young man, finds himself falling in love with a woman, despite the societal barriers imposed by caste distinctions.

