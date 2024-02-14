Nawazuddin Siddiqui was 'shocked' after daughter Shora bought 'chota sa bag' in Dubai at THIS whopping price

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his unconditional love for his daughter Shora, recently found himself in a hilariously awkward situation. In a recent interview, the actor recounted how his daughter took him to a luxury store in a Dubai mall to buy a seemingly small bag. To his surprise, it turned out to be from Louis Vuitton and cost a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh. Nawaz, expressing his affection for Shora, shared this amusing incident, highlighting the unexpected expense that came with fulfilling his daughter's wish.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was ‘stunned’

During a recent episode of Unfiltered by Samdish, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an endearing incident involving his daughter Shora.“I want everything for her. A few days back, she took me to a mall in Dubai, ‘Papa ek chota sa bag chahiye mujhe (Papa, I want a bag). I said, ‘Fine, buy it,'” shared the actor.

The seasoned actor assumed it was a modest purchase but was surprised when his daughter led him to a luxury brand store. He stated, "I thought it must be some small bag. But, she pulled me to Louis Vuitton’s showroom and picked up a small bag. Par jab usne mujhe rate bataye toh mere hosh udd gaye" (But when she told me its price, I was shocked). It was very expensive, costing Rs 2 lakh," Nawaz shared. He later confirmed with his team, who corrected him that it was priced at Rs 2.5 lakh. “I thought it must be somewhere around Rs 20-25k, itna sa toh bag hai vo (It is such a small bag) But when I was told its price, I was like, ‘Hain? (What!)’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the movie Section 108, alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. He also has Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem in his kitty. Additionally, last year, Nawazuddin ventured into the music scene with a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

