Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya drops anniversary post as they celebrate ‘14 years of wedded bliss’; fans speculate reconciliation

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a sweet post on their 14th wedding anniversary. The post left fans wondering if the two have reconciled.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Mar 26, 2024  |  01:44 PM IST |  2.6K
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Pic Courtesy: Aaliya Anand Pandey

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui hit the headlines last year over the battle for their children’s custody. Their marriage was reported to have hit a rough patch and they have both been estranged for years. In addition to this, Aaliya had openly criticized the actor on social media before. However, it seems the duo are trying to fix their marriage and reconcile their differences. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife dropped a heartfelt post marking 14 years of their ‘wedded bliss.’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya drops a sweet post on the 14th wedding anniversary

On March 25, Nawaz's wife Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a sweet post on her Instagram handle on the special occasion of their wedding anniversary. She dropped a couple of pictures on her social media handle and wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers (Accompanied by clinking glass and pink heart emojis).”

The first photo features, Nawaz and Aaliya with their kids-a daughter and a son, followed by another adorable picture of Kick actor with his kids.

Take a look:

Fans speculate reconciliation between Nawaz and his wife

The post left fans to speculate if Nawaz and Aaliya have reconciled. A fan wrote, “Ignore haters a husband wife knows how they try hard to be together for kids! Congratulations,” and another fan commented, “I think all is well now happy for you mam,” while a third fan remarked, “Happy to see you both together.”

When Aaliya Siddiqui opened up about her new-found love in Dubai

In an interview last year with Bombay Times, Aaliya Siddiqui had opened up on her new-found love. She had revealed that her companion works in the IT sector. She had also revealed that the duo met in Dubai in 2022 at a mutual friend’s party, and hit it off instantly. Aaliya went on to admit that she was approached by him following which they started talking.

During the interview, Aaliya had described him as an intelligent, simple man, who according to her was respectful, loving and caring, further adding that he has been a huge emotional support for her. “He makes me wonder... kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota (I wish I had met him earlier),” said Aaliya.

On various occasions, Aaliya had also shared several romantic videos and pictures on her social media with a mystery man. However, the posts have now been deleted. 

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma.

...

Credits: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
