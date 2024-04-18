Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family members get clean chit in molestation case filed by his estranged wife: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s followers were taken aback when his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui opened up about the trouble in their marriage.

Among the many things she alleged, the producer and wife of the popular film actor also claimed that Siddiqui’s brother molested a minor, back in 2012 and some of the family members supported him including the Bollywood actor. Now, a fresh update on the case has been reported. Read on!

Court accepts police closure in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s molestation case

Nearly a decade ago, TV personality and producer Aaliya Siddiqui filed a molestation case against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four other members of his family at the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. In the FIR, she claimed that Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

After investigating the matter, the police filed a final report in the case and gave a clean chit to the actor and his family in the matter last year, reported IANS. Soon after, Judge Ritesh Sachdeva asked the complainant to appear before the POCSO court and respond to the report filed by the investigating officers.

But she failed to appear in front of the court despite being given multiple opportunities and notices. Hence, the court finally accepted the police report and gave a clean chit to the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and his other four family members stated PTI.

Aaliya wished Nawazuddin Siddiqui on their 14th wedding anniversary

Nearly three weeks ago, Aaliya took to social media and dropped a sweet video wishing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on their 14th wedding anniversary. The post features adorable family photos of Aaliya and Nawazuddin with their two kids. Sharing the video, she penned, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”

This post came after she made some shocking allegations against the actor and criticized him openly on social media. On watching the video, fans also speculated Nawaz and Aaliya might have finally reconciled after hitting a rough patch in their relationship. On the work front, the Sacred Games actor will be next seen in Section 108.

