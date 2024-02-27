Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises THIS actress' timeless beauty; says 'One must judge actors looks through lens'

When it comes to acting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who often faces questions about his looks, emphasised the need to judge an actor's appearance through the camera's eyes. He pointed out that perceptions of beauty vary across cultures, saying what's attractive in India might not be the same in France or Germany. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor opened about how looks and skin color are accepted by the audience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about looks

In a recent interview with Times of India,d iscussing the acceptance of unconventional beauty by the audience, the Sacred Games actor stated, "Hamare yahan toh hum certain body type aur certain skin colour ko good-looking maante hai. But for me, Smita Patil se khoobsurat actress koi aayi hi nahi hai aaj tak. Aisa lagta hai ke she was made for the camera (In our culture, we tend to consider certain body types and specific skin colors as good-looking. But for me, no actress has been as beautiful as Smita Patil till today. It feels like she was made for the camera).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further added, "Camera ka kuch ek doosra perception hota hai. We have to see one through the lens. Hum log bina camera ke dekhte hai and decide karte hai ki yeh good-looking hai ya nahi. (The camera has a different perception. We have to see someone through the lens. Without the camera, we look and decide whether someone is good-looking or not) But when it comes to movies, whether an actor is good-looking or not should be decided after seeing them through the lens".

Advertisement

Commending the actress beloved for her roles in films like Ardh Satya (1983), Bazaar (1982), and Arth (1982), Nawaz remarked, “If we stand Smita Patil here, she would appear as a typical Indian girl. But as soon as she faced the camera, no one looked more beautiful. If she were here today, she would have been a favorite for international filmmakers. The West was drawn to her.”

Discussing Freida Pinto, known for her role in Slumdog Millionaire, Nawaz shared, “I was at the Cannes Film Festival, and I saw this massive billboard with Freida. To many of us, she might seem like any other girl next door. But there, people were saying she looks more beautiful than some big Hollywood actresses. People were taking pictures of that billboard. It highlights the contrast in people’s perceptions.”

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Bollywood’s future: ‘Cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening’