Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises Oppenheimer for THIS reason; says Bollywood filmmakers focus too much on dialogue delivery

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently clarified in an interview why he stated that he wouldn't accept smaller roles anymore and prefers lead roles. He pointed out the example of the Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan, where renowned actors excelled in minor roles by showcasing their talent. However, Siddiqui mentioned that such opportunities are limited to art films in Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on doing bigger roles in films

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that in Bollywood, there are both major and minor roles, and he's done with accepting minor roles. The actor questioned why he shouldn't pursue major roles now, as every actor aspires to take on significant characters. While minor roles may be acceptable initially, every actor ultimately desires to tackle larger roles. He also pondered whether a star would agree to play a minor role in his film, or if it should follow the example of the film Oppenheimer, where prominent actors portray minor characters, which represents a different style of filmmaking.

He then mentioned that even in minor roles, you can observe the talent and expertise of the actor. When he watches Rami Malek, for instance, he can perceive his approach and intelligence, despite the role being small. However, he noted that this phenomenon only occurs in artistic films within the Bollywood industry. Speaking about the same, he said, “In those small roles also, you can see the skill and craft of the actor. When I see Rami Malek, I can see his approach, despite it being a small role, one can see how intelligent the actor is. Here, such a thing only happens in artistic films.”

Further applauding Nolan's movie, the actor from Gangs of Wasseypur emphasized how Hindi films fall short in conveying meaningful conversations by overly focusing on dialogue delivery and impactful lines in the dialogues. He mentioned that he appreciated the conversations in Oppenheimer because they take a dialogue-oriented approach. He acknowledged that while there are positive aspects like songs that stem from traditional forms in Hindi movies, there's an excessive emphasis on dialogue delivery. The focus tends to lean more towards delivering impactful lines in the dialogues. He added, “We lack in conversations, which is the most difficult thing to do in front of the camera.”

When it was suggested that perhaps filmmakers in India avoid conversations due to the audience they target, Nawazuddin promptly responded saying that we can't tailor everything to suit the audience's preferences. In today's Instagram-driven era, if we prioritize audience likes, we'd have to compromise the intelligence quotient of cinema.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

Regarding his upcoming projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear in the film Section 108, where he'll be acting alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. He also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem lined up. Additionally, last year, Nawazuddin entered the music industry with a music video called Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

