9 best Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies celebrating his unmatched acting prowess

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the seasoned actor, has earned acclaim for his extraordinary acting prowess and versatility. Hailing from a small town, Siddiqui has carved a niche for himself with his compelling performances in various genres. In Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies, his ability to breathe life into diverse characters has become a standout point in his career.

Some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies, including The Lunchbox, Badlapur, and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, exemplify his range and depth as an actor. His collaboration with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Sriram Raghavan showcases his ability to seamlessly transition between intense dramas and gripping thrillers.

9 best Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies:

1. The Lunchbox (2013)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nakul Vaid, Lillete Dubey, Bharati Achrekar

Director: Ritesh Batra

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Lunchbox is a heartwarming Indian film directed by Ritesh Batra. The story revolves around a mistaken lunchbox delivery that leads to a unique friendship between a lonely office worker and a neglected housewife. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Shaikh, a friendly and observant colleague of the protagonist. Siddiqui's portrayal adds depth to the narrative, contributing to the film's charm.

2. Talaash (2012)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivaan Bhatena

Director: Reema Kagti

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2012

Where to watch: Netflix

Talaash is a psychological thriller directed by Reema Kagti. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film follows a police officer's investigation into a mysterious car accident. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the character Taimur, a ghostly figure who provides pivotal information to the protagonist. Siddiqui's nuanced portrayal adds intrigue to the film, complementing its suspenseful narrative.

3. Manto (2018)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Javed Akhtar

Director: Nandita Das

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama, History

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Manto is a biographical drama directed by Nandita Das, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role as Saadat Hasan Manto. The film explores the tumultuous life of the renowned Urdu author and his unyielding commitment to artistic freedom despite societal constraints. Siddiqui delivers a powerful performance, capturing Manto's complexity and the challenges he faced. The film received praise for its portrayal of Manto's bold writing and Siddiqui's compelling portrayal of the literary icon.

4. Badlapur (2015)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak

Director: Sriram Raghavan

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Action

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Zee5

Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a gripping revenge drama starring Varun Dhawan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the character Liak, a mysterious and enigmatic figure pivotal to the plot. Siddiqui's intense and unpredictable portrayal adds depth to the film, creating an intriguing dynamic with the lead character. Badlapur received acclaim for its dark narrative, engaging storytelling, and the impactful performances of its cast, showcasing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility as an actor.

5. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepa Sahi

Director: Ketan Mehta

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix

Manjhi: The Mountain Man is a biographical drama directed by Ketan Mehta. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the titular character, Dashrath Manjhi, a determined man who spent 22 years carving a path through a mountain. Siddiqui's compelling performance captures Manjhi's unwavering spirit and the challenges he overcame. The film explores themes of perseverance and human resilience.

6. Photograph (2019)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farukh Jaffer, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz

Director: Ritesh Batra

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Prime Video

Photograph, directed by Ritesh Batra, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role as Rafi, a street photographer in Mumbai. The film revolves around Rafi's connection with a shy young woman, Miloni, played by Sanya Malhotra, whom he convinces to pose as his fiancée. Siddiqui's portrayal beautifully captures Rafi's simplicity and the tender connection that forms between the characters. Photograph is celebrated for its subtle storytelling and the authentic performances of its cast, including Siddiqui's heartfelt portrayal.

7. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Riya Shukla, Radhika Apte, Nishant Dahiya, Shweta Tripathi

Director: Honey Trehan

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jatil Yadav, a small-town cop investigating a high-profile murder in a wealthy family. Siddiqui's nuanced portrayal adds layers to the complex character, navigating through family secrets and deceit. The film, a gripping whodunit, received praise for its suspenseful narrative and the standout performances.

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali Malhotra, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Kabir Khan

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Emotional

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the character Chand Nawab. The film follows Bajrangi, played by Salman Khan, on a journey to reunite a mute girl with her family in Pakistan. Siddiqui's comedic and endearing portrayal of Chand Nawab adds a touch of humor to the film, creating a memorable supporting character. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a massive success, praised for its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

9. Kahaani (2012)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, Parambrata Chatterjee, Suresh Nair, Indraneil Sengupta, Sujoy Ghosh

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Horror, Action, Drama, Suspense

Release year: 2012

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, features Vidya Balan in the lead role of a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the character Khan, a sympathetic police officer. Siddiqui's subtle yet impactful performance adds depth to the suspenseful narrative. Kahaani garnered acclaim for its gripping storyline and Vidya Balan's powerful portrayal of the lead actress.

In conclusion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies stand as a cinematic luminary, weaving his magic through compelling portrayals and diverse roles. His journey from a small-town actor to a renowned figure in the Indian film industry reflects not only his innate talent but also his relentless pursuit of excellence.