Munawar Faruqui's star-studded encounters: warm hug from Aamir Khan and reel banter with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bigg Boss has served as the biggest platform for all the contestants, helping them secure bigger projects. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, many contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui have received interesting project offers. Munawar Faruqui, in particular, has become everyone’s favorite since winning Bigg Boss 17. Recently, he attended the star-studded screening of Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife. During the event, he not only met the Bollywood superstar but also spent quality time with him. Additionally, he collaborated with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a reel in his latest music video, Halki Halki Si.

Memorable encounters: Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

At the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan warmly hugged Munawar Faruqui. The photo has gone viral on social media, and fans are expressing their excitement over this encounter. Munawar also had the chance to meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the screening. Sharing their camaraderie, the comedian posted a reel on social media featuring Nawazuddin for his latest music video, with the caption, 'Chalo chai peete hai… #munawarfaruqui #nawazuddinsiddiqui' (Let's have tea…).” The reel is a hilarious exchange where Munawar delivers a beautiful shayari from Halki Halki Si, and Nawazuddin playfully interrupts, saying, 'Wow yaar, kya shayari hai Munawar, Chalo Chai peete hain' (Wow, buddy, what poetry Munawar! Let's go have tea).

About Munawar Faruqui's work life:

Following his victory in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has been soaring in both success and fame. From receiving a warm welcome from fans to collaborating on a new music video with Hina Khan, Munawar has been enjoying considerable success and adoration from his supporters. Recently, he embarked on a journey to Kolkata for a music video shoot with Hina. The images of their collaboration went viral across the internet, sparking immense excitement among fans eager to witness this pairing on-screen.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui’s Bigg Boss journey:

Munawar Faruqui's journey in Bigg Boss 17 began smoothly, with the rapper-comedian seemingly in control. He formed strong bonds with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande during his time on the show. However, the dynamics shifted dramatically when Ayesha Khan entered the scene as a wildcard contestant. Ayesha, who shared a history with Munawar, accused him of double-crossing her alongside his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. She unveiled that despite calling himself a boyfriend to Nazila, Munawar had broken their relationship. Ayesha further disclosed startling revelations about Munawar's personal life, including his proposal to a prominent social media influencer.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane PROMO: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic as contestants perform on Choli Ke Peeche song