Neetu Kapoor drops pic of her 'pyaars' Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima-Bharat and Samara on Valentine's Day

Today marks the day that celebrates love and togetherness. The entire world is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. While romantic couples are posting adorable posts dedicating each other, it won’t be wrong to say that love is in the air. Amongst other Bollywood celebs, Neetu Kapoor also shared a cutesy photo of her ‘pyaars’.

Neetu Kapoor's cute dedication to her 'pyaars' on Valentine's Day

Today, on February 14, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable family photo featuring her kids, Ranbir Kapoor wife Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara. In the photo, the happy family is beaming a sweet smile as they pose for the camera lens.

The veteran actress tagged all of them in the story and wrote alongside, “My Pyaars (accompanied by a red-heart and smiling face with hearts emoji). In addition to this, Riddhima also shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story to mark the occasion featuring her husband and daughter along with her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Though she didn’t add any text alongside the story, she let a red-heart GIF convey her emotions.

Take a look:

On various occasions, the Kapoor family has for one another is visible through the cute and adorable dedications they share for each other on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fun story of wishing Saif Ali Khan on Valentine's Day

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, also dropped a romantic post for her hubby. Though the royal couple often stirs the internet with their mushy romance, Valentine’s Bebo’s Instagram story revealed how the two are doing on the occasion.

So, the Singham Again actress spilled the conversation between her and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Upon wishing her hubby on the day, she received quite a cold response which left her in splits. She wrote, “Me: Happy Valentine’s Day Saifu (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Saif-Ok.” Expressing her emotions on the same, she added laughter, shy and smiling face with hearts emoji)”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana while Alia Bhatt is busy with Vasan Bala’s Jigra. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has The Crew and Singham Again amongst others in the pipeline.

