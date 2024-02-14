Arjun Kapoor's first look as villain is bloody menacing in Singham Again; challenges Ranveer Singh head-on

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is one of the long-anticipated films of the year. Following the success of its previous installments, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the forthcoming part. The film led by Ajay Devgn already boasts a stellar star cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the team has announced the latest addition to the film with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor captivates as 'Singham Ka Villain' in Rohit Shetty's next

Today, on Feb 14, the creators of Singham Again treated fans with the introduction of their villain Arjun Kapoor. Just a while back, taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the first look with his social media family in which he looks menacing in a negative role. The first picture features him with blood smeared all over his face while he beams a wicked smile, followed by an impactful photo with Ranveer Singh as the two look into each other’s eyes, seemingly challenging each other.

Expressing his excitement on the same, he captioned the post, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain”

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn welcome Arjun Kapoor to Singham Again

In addition to this, elated Ranveer Singh also shared the first look on his Instagram handle and wrote “MY BABA BADDEST !!!”

Furthermore, director Rohit Shetty also introduced the villain of his film with a warm welcome as he wrote alongside, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai...

Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!”

Moreover, the face of Singham franchise Ajay Devgn also shared the poster as he welcomed Kapoor on board. “Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao Welcome @arjunkapoor,” he wrote alongside.

About Singham Again

Notably, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will become larger than life and anticipation for it will also soar high with the stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others.

It is also important to note that the day becomes ever more remarkable as Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration, Gunday was released a decade ago today. After that, the two are all joining hands yet again to set the silver screen ablaze.

