Netizen observes stark CONTRAST in Preity Zinta's appearance compared to her Veer Zaara character after 20 years

Preity Zinta, hailed as one of the most stunning actresses in the country, consistently mesmerizes her fans with her timeless beauty. This was evident when she recently made an appearance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, cheering on her team, Punjab Kings, from the stands. Her presence quickly became the talk of social media, with her images going viral. A netizen couldn't help but draw comparisons to her appearance in the 2004 film Veer Zaara, expressing how differently she seems to have aged from her character in the movie.

How Preity Zinta looks after 20 years compared to what was shown in Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara stands tall as one of Bollywood's most beloved films, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Directed by Yash Chopra, the cinematic masterpiece graced screens in 2004. Notably, the film's narrative includes a significant time leap of 22 years, during which Preity's character ages, portrayed with white hair and wrinkles.

Recently, an X (Twitter) user took notice of the stark contrast between Preity's on-screen appearance as Zaara and her gorgeous real-life presence at IPL 2024, nearly 20 years later. In a tweet that quickly gained traction, the fan juxtaposed images of Zaara from the film and Preity at the match, captioning it, "How Yash Chopra showed her after 22 years. How she actually looks after 20 years."

Many fans chimed in with reactions to the viral tweet. One individual remarked, “Her parents named her preity for a reason ufff,” highlighting her enduring beauty. Others affectionately referred to her as the “Eternal beauty” and “Pretty woman.”

Some expressed shock, with one fan exclaiming, "This is insane," while another speculated on a logical explanation, suggesting, “The difference is heartbreak and stress of losing your one true love. That ages you like insane.”

More about Preity Zinta at IPL 2024

Preity Zinta, the owner of the Punjab Kings team, was spotted enjoying the match on March 23 at the stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab. Her team engaged in a thrilling clash against the Delhi Capitals and ultimately emerged victorious by 4 wickets.

