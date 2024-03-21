PIC: Preity Zinta recalls Salman Khan’s warning when she took his dog for walk on Goa's beach

Actress Preity G Zinta has been captivating audiences on Instagram with her engaging posts. Through candid glimpses into her personal life and nostalgic reflections with co-stars, she keeps her followers entertained. Today, she shared with her fans a heartwarming throwback moment: a stroll on a Goa beach with Salman Khan's pet dog. Preity fondly reminisced about Salman's warning that the energetic pup might drag her all over the beach.

Preity Zinta shares heartwarming memory with Salman Khan’s pet dog

Today, on March 21, Preity Zinta treated her Instagram followers to an endearing throwback moment captured on a beach in Goa. In the snapshot, she exuded a carefree vibe, clad in a white shirt and blue denim, strolling barefoot near the water's edge with the leash of Salman Khan's beloved pet dog, Myjaan, in her grasp.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the picture, Preity reminisced about the cherished memory, recounting how Myjaan, the faithful companion, remained fiercely protective of her, ensuring no one encroached on her space.

She wrote, “One of my favorite photos and memory. This was taken in Goa… #Myjaan n me on the beach . She made sure no one came near me. I thought I will take her for a walk, but it was definitely the other way around.”

Advertisement

Recalling Salman’s warning, Preity shared, “@beingsalmankhan warned me that she might drag me all over the beach, but I was determined. My arm didn’t feel like it was attached to my body anymore but it was soooo much fun ! I’m so happy the moment was captured in this photo.#memories #goa #throwbackthursday #takemeback #ting.”

Have a look!

Fan reactions to Preity G Zinta’s throwback photo with Salman Khan’s dog

Fans flooded the comments section under Preity's post with admiration for her special bond with Salman. One person expressed, “What a wonderful moment,” while another wrote, “So sweet and cute.” A user exclaimed, “Wow myjaan and pz,” and another mentioned, “Salman Bhai always stood by u.” Numerous others showered love with red heart emojis.

For those unfamiliar, Salman Khan has always shared a deep bond with his pets. One of his companions, Myjaan, passed away several years ago.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Shah Rukh Khan movies on Netflix for your entertainment